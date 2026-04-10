Gazprom Neft increases hydrocarbon output by 3% in 2025 to 130.72 Mtoe

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft increased hydrocarbon production by 3% in 2025 to 130.72 mln tons of oil equivalent, and oil refining by 2.2% to 43.93 mln tons, the company announced.

"At the end of 2025, hydrocarbon production increased by 3% to 130.72 mln tons of oil equivalent, thanks to the implementation of major projects in Eastern Siberia and Yamal and the company's effective operations at mature fields. Gazprom Neft increased oil refining volumes by 2.2% year-on-year to a record high of 43.93 mln tons of oil," the company said.

"By the end of 2025, the company demonstrated record hydrocarbon production and refining volumes, making a significant contribution to the stable and uninterrupted supply of petroleum products to Russian consumers. Moreover, even with increased production, Gazprom Neft has reduced the carbon intensity of its operations, underscoring our commitment to sustainable development principles," the company’s CEO Alexander Dyukov said.

Gazprom Neft also scaled up gasoline production to 10 mln metric tons in 2025 to cover needs of the Russian fuel market. "To meet needs of the Russian fuel market, the company boosted gasoline production to 10 mln tons in 2025. Gazprom Neft expanded its chain of retail sites, which reached 1,585 sites by the end of 2025," the company said.