Vucic warns of global industrial crisis if Middle East conflict continues

BELGRADE, April 7. /TASS/. The ongoing U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iran will trigger a crisis in strategic industries worldwide, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has warned.

"The continuation of this war [between the U.S. and Iran - TASS] will lead not only to oil shortages but also to a scarcity of plastics. This will result in job losses across key strategic sectors and supply chains, from the automotive industry to all other fields, impacting our country as well," Vucic said in an address to the nation.

The President expressed hope that Serbia would not be forced to suspend agricultural exports, emphasizing that Belgrade "will act in the best interests of its citizens" if compelled to make such a move.

"Serbian citizens have sufficient supplies of bread, milk, salt, sugar, honey, and all other essentials, as well as meat and fish," the head of state noted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Vucic announced he would convene an emergency government meeting next week to address what he described as "the most severe economic crisis in decades."