Strait of Hormuz closure halts 50% of global fertilizer exports — Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has halted approximately 50% of global fertilizer exports, which could disrupt the sowing season in Asia, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Venediktov said at a briefing.

"The escalation of hostilities in the Persian Gulf region has led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The logistics and trade-economic architecture, as well as global energy and food security, are on the brink of collapse. This is fraught with very serious consequences for countries dependent on imported hydrocarbons, fertilizers, and food," he noted.

"The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has halted approximately 50% of global fertilizer exports, which could disrupt the sowing season in Asia. Nitrogen additive prices have risen by 30%," he stated.