Russia ready to offer all exploration stages to foreign countries — official

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Russia is ready to offer all the exploration stages to foreign partners, head of the Russian Federal Agency for Subsoil Use, Rosnedra, Oleg Kazanov told TASS in an interview.

The Russian geological sector is at the world level absolutely, the official said. "What can we offer? These are the stages of exploration. Primarily early stages, regional geological studies, geophysical methods, geochemical methods and prospecting," Kazanov noted.

"Countries neighboring Russia are in the focus but African countries also show high interest in technologies," he added.