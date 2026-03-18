Russian Energy Week forum to be held in Moscow on October 14-16, 2026

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russia’s government has approved the dates and core parameters for the preparation of the Russian Energy Week International Forum, the Roscongress Foundation reported. The Forum and the Exhibition of Equipment and Technologies for the Fuel and Energy Industry will be held on October 14-16, 2026 in Moscow. The Youth Day of the Forum is scheduled for October 16, 2026. The Manege Central Exhibition Hall has been selected as the principal venue, with the exhibition traditionally hosted in the Gostiny Dvor Atrium.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who is overseeing the forum’s preparations, emphasized the need to begin organizational work early to expand the participation of foreign partners and strengthen the practical focus of the business program.

"Russian Energy Week consistently reinforces its standing as one of the leading international industry platforms. It is essential that the Forum continues to serve as a venue for open and professional dialogue, the development of joint solutions, and the initiation of new cooperation projects. Preparations for REW 2026 are being launched well in advance to ensure expanded participation of international partners, strengthen the applied focus of the business program, and develop an agenda aligned with the key priorities of national energy policy and the technological advancement objectives of the sector," he was quoted as saying.

In 2026, Russian Energy Week will maintain its comprehensive format, bringing together a strategic discussion agenda, a specialized program for the engineering and technical community, and a large-scale exhibition. The business program is set to feature a plenary session, thematic industry sessions on priority areas of energy development, and award ceremonies for the Global Energy Prize international award and the Energy of the Pen media competition winners.

Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to Russian President and Executive Secretary of the Organizing Committee of the Russian Energy Week International Forum, noted the growing role of the event amid global turbulence and the struggle for resources. "Considering the challenging situation in the Persian Gulf, the broader oil and gas sector, food security, processing industries, and the increasingly intense global competition for resources, Russian Energy Week has become a key event on the global business calendar and an effective instrument for tackling complex challenges and providing answers to the most pressing issues," he stressed.

In preparing this year’s Forum, particular attention will be devoted to international outreach: Russia’s diplomatic and trade missions have been tasked with actively informing foreign partners and facilitating the formation of international delegations, Roscongress said.