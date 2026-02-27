Oil consumption by motor transport to grow by 6 mln barrels/day by 2050

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Motor transport will continue having the leading position in oil consumption and the oil demand in this sector will grow from 46 mln barrels per day in 2025 to 52 mln barrels per day in 2050, as indicated in the presentation for the meeting of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak with students in Sirius.

The oil demand globally will also grow from 105 mln barrels per day in 2025 to 120 mln barrels daily in 2050.

Consumption in the petrochemical segment will grow by 3 mln barrels per day more, up to 19 mln barrels per day. The oil demand in the aviation industry will also tick up by 3 mln barrels a day to 10 mln barrels daily.