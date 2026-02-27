Exploration investments in the Arctic reach $2.5 bln in 2025 — minister

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Total investments of the government and subsoil users in exploration within the Russian Arctic Zone totaled 195.5 bln rubles ($2.5 bln) in 2025, Russian Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov said.

"Total exploration costs have moderate growth annually. We approximately estimate growth of exploration [investments] at about 5-10% per year. The figure was 195.5 bln rubles spent for exploration last year," the minister said.

"These were largely investors’ funds, of which federal funding amounts to 5.5 bln [rubles ($71.1 mln)]," Kozlov added.