Russia doubles its poultry supplies to Arab countries in four years — REC

RIYADH, February 9. /TASS/. Russia doubled its poultry supplies to Arab countries over the past four years, Director General of the Russian Export Centre (REC) Veronika Nikishina said.

"If we talk about food, for example, over the past 4 years we doubled our poultry meat supplies, and over the 11 months of last year these supplies increased by another quarter compared to 2024 levels," she told reporters on the sidelines of the Innoprom exhibition in Saudi Arabia.

The Russian Export Center sees an exponential growth in interest in Russian products, which are relatively new to this market, although Russia has traditionally been a supplier of wheat and barley, Nikishina said.

"The interest in our livestock products is clearly visible in figures," she noted.

TASS is the exhibition's general information agency.