Kalashnikov invites Middle East partners to test Skat-350M drone

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. At the UMEX 2026 exhibition in Abu Dhabi, Russia’s Kalashnikov group has proposed to its Middle Eastern partners to test the new Skat-350M reconnaissance drone together with the KUB-2E and KUB-10E loitering munitions, the arms maker reported on its Telegram channel.

"The combination of the KUB and Skat drones has demonstrated high combat effectiveness in the special military operation zone and border areas. Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, so we are actively offering this proven integrated solution to our Middle East partners," said Alan Lushnikov, CEO of Kalashnikov Group and a member of the Russian Union of Machine-Building Enterprises.

Kalashnikov said that numerous exhibitors and guests have shown interest in the group’s extensive and diverse UAV product line since the first day of the exhibition, including the Skat-350M reconnaissance drone and the KUB-2E and KUB-10E munitions. Regarding the technology’s operation, it is reported that the Skat-350M "identifies a target and determines its location. The operator, having received the coordinates, directs one of Kalashnikov’s loitering munitions at the enemy target. If the target is stationary, a KUB-E or KUB-10E guided loitering munition is used, but if it is moving or protected by electronic warfare, the operator launches the KUB-2E. After the strike, the Skat-350M provides objective monitoring of the target’s destruction."

The arms maker recalled that on January 20, on the sidelines of the UMEX 2026 exhibition, an agreement was reached to organize demonstration flights of Kalashnikov drones in several countries.

Earlier, in an interview with TASS, the Kalashnikov CEO noted that the company would present at the exhibition the KUB-2E and KUB-10E loitering munitions, which have been positively evaluated by the Russian military in the special military operation zone. He added that the Skat-350M reconnaissance drone, integrated with KUB guided munitions, would be on display, alongside the Karakurt and Goliath UAV systems.

The UMEX 2026 exhibition is taking place from January 20 to 22. At the event, the Unmanned Systems Group is presenting the Supercam S350 UAV, which has proven effective in both civilian and military applications. The company’s newest development, the Supercam S180 high-speed reconnaissance drone, will also be on display, along with the dual-purpose Supercam X4 quadcopter.