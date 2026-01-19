Russia-Myanmar visa-free travel agreement to come into force on January 27 — MFA

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The agreement between Russia and Myanmar on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for citizens of both countries will come into force on January 27, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"On January 27, 2026, the agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for citizens of the Russian Federation and citizens of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar signed in Minsk on October 28, 2025, will come into force," the report said.

In accordance with the agreement, citizens of the Russian Federation may enter and stay in Myanmar without visas for up to 30 days on each visit, provided that the purpose of their entry is not permanent residence, study, or the performance of activities requiring a work permit, the ministry noted. "Meanwhile the total period of stay must not exceed 90 days during a calendar year," according to the report.

Similar rights are granted to citizens of Myanmar when visiting Russia, the ministry added.