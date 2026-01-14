AvtoVAZ says export sales gained 31% in 2025

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Export sales of AvtoVAZ increased by 31% in 2025 compared with the previous year to 23,000 cars, according to a company presentation delivered by Vice President for Sales and Marketing Dmitry Kostromin.

Actual shipments of vehicles abroad reached 20,700 units during the reporting period.

To expand international presence, seven new dealership centers were opened last year in Belarus, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Mongolia, and Egypt. The certification process for Lada vehicles to enter the Vietnamese market was also completed.