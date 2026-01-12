Russia’s manufacturing industry grows by 3% in 2025 — Manturov

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Output in Russia’s manufacturing industries grew by about 3% in 2025, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"As part of the planned course toward cooling the economy, momentum in the manufacturing industries has indeed remained positive. We finished 2025 with figures of around 3%. In February, we will see more precise numbers once official statistics are released," he said.

According to him, sectors such as pharmaceuticals, the medical industry, and radio electronics are posting strong results, with growth exceeding 15%. In the chemical complex, including mineral fertilizers, growth surpassed 6%.

"At the same time, in sectors that are most sensitive to a contraction in demand, we are seeing a decline. However, as the government, we are continuously monitoring the situation at enterprises almost in a manual mode in order to ensure targeted support and oversight of their financial stability," Manturov emphasized.

Manturov also said that revenue at enterprises in Russia’s rocket and space industry rose by 10% in 2025, having a positive impact on the operations of the state corporation Roscosmos."Another important industrial segment you mentioned is linked to the development of the rocket and space industry. In 2025, revenue growth across space industry enterprises amounted to 10%. This is also having a positive effect on the state corporation Roscosmos – average wages are rising, and labor productivity is increasing as well," Manturov said.

In turn, Putin noted that Russia’s manufacturing sectors posted strong results in 2025, largely driven by the performance of the defense industry. The manufacturing industry, the head of state noted, delivered "a good result for 2025." "A significant share of this is attributable to enterprises of the defense industrial complex," Putin emphasized.