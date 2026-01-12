Silver prices above $85 per ounce, reaching new highs — Comex data

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Silver futures with delivery in March 2026 climbed above $85 per Troy ounce on the Comex exchange, a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The precious metal price gained 7.18% to all-time high $85.035 per Troy ounce. The silver price accelerated later to $85.5 per Troy ounce, up 7.76%.

Gold prices added 2.65% at the same time to as high as $4,620 per Troy ounce, according to market data.

Silver prices skyrocketed by 142.34% in 2025. Gold prices soared by 64.14% over the last year.