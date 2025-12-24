Brazil may become hub for Russian tourists — Ambassador

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Brazil may become a hub for Russian tourists traveling to other countries of Latin America, Ambassador of Brazil in Moscow Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos told TASS in an interview.

"Theoretically, a direct flight can be used not only to deliver passengers to Brazil but also for transit to other countries of South America, using Rio de Janeiro or Sao Paulo as hubs," the Ambassador said.

"The issue of launching such flights is being discussed at the intergovernmental level," he added.