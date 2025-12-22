Bitcoin, Ethereum rise by nearly 2%

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The prices of the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization - Bitcoin and Ethereum (also known as Ether, ETH) - are posting gains of nearly 2%, according to data from the Binance platform.

As of 3:29 p.m. Moscow time, Bitcoin was up 1.65% at $90,295. By 3:36 p.m. Moscow time, Bitcoin had slowed its advance to $90,197, up 1.56%.

According to Binance data as of 3:29 p.m. Moscow time, Ethereum was up 1.83% at $3,054. By 3:36 p.m. Moscow time, the cryptocurrency had accelerated its gains and was trading at $3,057, up 1.96%.

According to CoinMarketCap data as of December 22, the total capitalization of the global cryptocurrency market stood at $2.99 trillion. Of this amount, $1.761 trillion (59.2%) accounted for Bitcoin, while $359.143 bln (12.1%) was attributed to Ethereum.