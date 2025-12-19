Putin says he tries not to interfere in Central Bank’s work

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he seeks not to interfere in the activities of the Bank of Russia, noting that the regulator is an independent state authority.

"The Central Bank is under constant pressure. There are many contentious issues here related to the high key interest rate. <…> Under the law, the Bank of Russia operates independently. And I try not to interfere in the decisions they make. I also try to shield them from any external influence and pressure. Overall, the Bank of Russia is not just coping — it is acting quite responsibly," he said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year".

Putin added that inflation by the end of the year will be less than 6% - "5.7%, 5.8%, maybe 5.6%, while the key rate remains at 16%". "Experts had expected a possible reduction of as much as one percentage point," the head of state noted.