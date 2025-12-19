Putin says 103-105 mln square meters of housing to be built in Russia in 2025

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The volume of new housing commissioned in Russia by the end of this year will decline slightly compared with 2024 and total around 103-105 mln square meters, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year".

"An important issue is housing construction — millions of square meters of total floor space. Last year it amounted to 107.8 mln [square meters]. This year there will be a slight decline, but the figure is still a good one — 103-105 mln square meters," Putin said.

The president noted that industrial production has already grown by 1% this year, and manufacturing by 3.1%. Agricultural production has increased by 3.3%.