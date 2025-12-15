Bank of Russia's lawsuit against Euroclear worth 18 trillion rubles filed in court

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The Russian Central Bank’s lawsuit against the Euroclear depository worth 18.1 trillion rubles ($228.4 bln) has been filed in the Moscow Arbitration Court, the press service of the court told TASS.

"On December 12, 2025, the Moscow Arbitration Court received a notice of claim from the Central Bank of the Russian Federation against Euroclear Bank S.A./N.V. The amount of the claim is 18,172,971,903,836 rubles," the press service said.

The Bank of Russia told TASS on December 12 that the regulator intended to file a lawsuit against the Euroclear depository in the Moscow Arbitration Court. The lawsuit is related to damages caused to the Central Bank by Euroclear's illegal actions.

The procedure for executing the court order using Euroclear's assets will be determined after the court's decision enters into force, the regulator noted.

The amount of damages consists of the regulator's blocked funds, the value of the blocked securities, and lost profits.

According to the regulator, the filing is a pre-emptive measure against the European Commission's officially announced plans to permanently freeze the Bank of Russia's funds, as well as plans to use the regulator’s assets for transfer to third parties.

The EU and G7 countries have frozen approximately 300 bln euros in Russian assets. Some 185 bln euros is held in the Belgian depository Euroclear. The European Commission is currently seeking a decision from EU countries to expropriate Russian assets under the guise of a reparations loan scheme, with the money used to finance Ukraine in 2026-2027.