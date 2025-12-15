Russian Government Bond Index up above 119 points first since September 15

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian Government Bond Index (RGBI) has risen above 119 points for the first time since September 15, 2025, according to the Moscow Exchange trading data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (7:00 a.m. GMT), the RGBI Index was up by 0.18% at 119.16 points. By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (7:15 a.m. GMT), the RGBI Index had narrowed gains to 0.16% as it traded at 119.14 points.

The Moscow Exchange Government Bond Index is the main indicator of the Russian government debt market. The Moscow Exchange has been calculating the RGBI since December 31, 2002, with 100 points being its initial value.