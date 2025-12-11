Scientists use AI to analyze health conditions of Arctic expeditions' participants

ST. PETERSBURG, December 11. /TASS/. Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are used in the Arctic to assess ice thickness and iceberg migration as well as to monitor psycho-physiological conditions of expedition participants, senior lecturer at RTU MIREA's Department of Instrumental and Applied Software, Andrey Rybnikov, told TASS on sidelines of the 15th Artur Chilingarov International Forum -The Arctic: Present and Future.

Measuring a person's well-being in conditions of low temperatures, physical overstrain and social isolation requires monitoring. AI technologies combined with special devices create a qualitative method to assess human conditions in extreme climate, he said.

"AI does not replace a researcher, as we are able to see things that previously escaped attention: subtle correlations, rare patterns. Such solutions help predict ice thickness and dynamics, assess changes in the coast shape, and track iceberg migrations," the researcher told TASS. "We have started using AI in conjunction with neural interfaces to assess conditions of the Arctic Team Student Corps expedition during long marches, during work in the cold and in isolation. The data help to understand better the nature of attention switching and emotional stability, as well as improve overload control during expeditions."

The scientist also highlighted benefits of using AI to predict optimal sensor locations and correct drone routes in sudden weather changes.

"In northern conditions, every trip is associated with risk, and planning errors have high costs. The system analyzes incoming data promptly, helping people take decisions faster and more accurately," he said in conclusion.

The 15th Artur Chilingarov International Arctic Forum: Present and Future ran in St. Petersburg on December 9 and 10.