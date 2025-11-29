Orban says received guarantees from Putin for oil and gas supplies to Hungary

BUDAPEST, November 29. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has received guarantees of Hungarian energy security from Russian President Vladimir Putin thanks to which his country will keep Europe’s lowest household utility prices, he said.

Three weeks ago he had obtained the exclusion of Hungary from US sanctions against Russian energy supplies from President Donald Trump, after which, he said, he needed to discuss with Putin continuation of oil and gas supplies.

"We have managed to agree on this, so that we will be able to maintain the lowest utility prices in Europe," Orban said.

He said that both Hungary and Russia fully comply with all energy agreements that have been in force between the two countries since 2009.

"The most important thing I can say about the Russian president is that it works," said Orban, who visited Moscow on November 28.

Hungary still receives most of its oil from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline, and gas through the Turkish Stream. According to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, 8.5 million tons of oil and more than 7 billion cubic meters of natural gas have arrived in Hungary from Russia this year.