Arctic data processing centers may serve Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor — expert

YAKUTSK, November 28. /TASS/. Artificial intelligence data processing centers may serve the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor, associate professor at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), Alexander Vorotnikov told TASS on sidelines of the Northern Forum in Yakutsk.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia was about to produce small nuclear power plants to power data centers, adding construction of such centers would continue also at the biggest nuclear power plants.

"Using artificial intelligence requires data processing centers, and Russia has a unique opportunity to create such data centers on nuclear energy. They may be built in the Arctic, since there, due to low temperatures, cooling them requires less electricity," the expert said.

Thus, he continued, such data centers could be used for artificial intelligence systems on the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor. "By using AI systems it is possible to monitor more accurately the fleet, to assess the ice situation, and warn crews about weather changes along the route," he said. "This will cut the cost of managing the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor and will build up the navigation safety."

The Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor is a route connecting Russia's eastern and western parts, the ports of St. Petersburg and Vladivostok, through the northern seas, the ports of Murmansk and Arkhangelsk. It is designed to connect the world's industrial, agricultural, energy centers and consumer markets with a shorter, safer and economically-attractive route.

About the forum

On November 26 - 28, 2025, Yakutsk hosts for the sixth time the Northern Sustainable Development Forum. The organizers are Yakutia's government, the Northern Forum international organization of the northern regions, the Northeastern Federal University, the Arctic State Institute of Culture and Arts, the Permafrost Institute, and the Sever (North) Scientific and Educational center.

The Northern Sustainable Development Forum is an ongoing annual international expert platform to discuss sustainable development of the North and the Arctic. The event's idea is to unite the world community in solving problems of sustainable development of the North and the Arctic, and in achieving the UN 17 Sustainable Development Goals.