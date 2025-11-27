Russia, Pakistan to create program of economic cooperation until 2030

ISLAMABAD, November 27. /TASS/. Russia and Pakistan plan to create a program for the development of economic cooperation between the countries until 2030 to structure and highlight the main areas of cooperation, said Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, who co-chairs the intergovernmental commission on trade between the two countries.

"In order to further structure Russian-Pakistani cooperation, we are working on a program for the development of economic cooperation between Russia and Pakistan for the period up to 2030," he told reporters.

"We've done a lot of work to finalize the document: we've identified key areas of cooperation and outlined key goals. We hope to complete this document soon," the minister added.