IEA raises forecast for global oil demand growth in 2025 to 778,000 bpd

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Global oil demand in 2025 will increase by 788,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

In October, the agency projected demand growth of 710,000 bpd. Thus, the forecast for this year has been revised upward by 78,000 bpd.

The IEA added that in 2026, demand growth will amount to 770,000 bpd, which exceeds the previous forecast (699,000 bpd) by 71,000 bpd.

According to the agency, global oil demand will reach 103.884 mln bpd in 2025 and 104.654 mln bpd in 2026.