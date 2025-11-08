Serbia to ask US to suspend sanctions against NIS soon — Vucic

BELGRADE, November 8. /TASS/. Belgrade plans with Russian support to send a request to the United States next week to suspend sanctions against NIS (Oil Industry of Serbia), said President Aleksandar Vucic.

"I expect that on Monday or Tuesday, together with the Russians and those whom the Russian side finds, we will send a letter to the American government and see if they will agree to release us from sanctions for a month, two or three, since we have begun the process of changing the management," Vucic said on the air of the Radio Television of Serbia.

In January, the U.S. Treasury added Gazprom Neft, its CEO Alexander Dyukov, and NIS to the sanctions list. After several delays, the restrictions came into effect on October 9. Vucic said at the time that he did not hold Russia responsible and was counting on a joint solution to the issue. Subsequently, he said that after the American measures NIS actually found itself under restrictions from the European Union.