Ozon Board recommends first dividends in retailer’s history

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The Board of Directors of the Russian online retailer Ozon recommended payment of dividends for the first time in the corporate history, the company said.

Thirty billion rubles ($370.4 mln) may be directed to the dividend distribution in total.

"Considering the dynamics of financial results of the company for nine months of 2025, the need for investments into development and debt burden indicators, the Board of Directors of the company recommended the General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the dividend payment amounting to 143.55 rubles ($1.77) per stock," Ozon said.

The extraordinary general meeting of the company shareholders on this matter will be held on December 10. The list of persons eligible for dividends will be determined as at December 22, the company’s press service said.