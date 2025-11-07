Russian LNG supplies to Europe down 7% in January-October

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European Union (EU) have fallen by 6.9% year-to-date compared with the same period last year to around 16.5 bln cubic meters (bcm), according to TASS calculations based on figures provided by Bruegel, a European analytical think tank.

Imports of Russian LNG by the EU amounted to around 16.3 bcm in January-October, down from 17.5 bcm in the previous year. In particular, 1.4 bcm of LNG were delivered from Russia to Europe in October (up by a quarter month-on-month), down from 1.5 bcm last year.

LNG supplies from the American direction (the US, as well as Trinidad and Tobago) to the EU rose by 2% last month compared with September to 8.1 bcm. Year-to-date gas supplies from those countries to Europe soared by 61% to 73.5 bcm.

Around 17.2 bcm of LNG were delivered to Europe from Africa in the reporting period, and 9.5 bcm were supplied from the Middle East.

Total LNG imports by Europe reached 13 bcm in October, as per Bruegel, which is 11% higher than in September, and 43% higher than last year. Year-to-date purchases of LNG by EU countries increased by 29% to 121 bcm.