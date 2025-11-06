Iran interested in Russian companies to participate in Chabahar port development

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Iran is interested in participation of Russian companies in development of the port of Chabahar in the Persian Gulf, Russian Ministry of Transport said after the meeting between Deputy Minister Dmitry Zverev and Head of the Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization Saeed Rasouli.

Issues of increasing the volume of transportation over the Caspian sea were discussed at the meeting, the ministry said. The need was noted to make more active cooperation on development of multimodal transportation along the Trans-Caspian route of the North-South Corridor. "Provision of seamless delivery of the goods to ports of the Caspian Sea and development of rail lines and motorways on approaches to ports are among the priorities. The Iranian side is interested in participation of Russian companies in development of the port of Chabahar in the Persian Gulf," the ministry said.

The activity of the technical Russian-Azerbaijanian-Iranian group on development of transportation over the North-South international transport corridor was also discussed, the ministry added.