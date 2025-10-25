Trump believes chances of reaching a trade deal with Xi Jinping are really good

WASHINGTON, October 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he believes the chances of reaching a trade deal with China are really good at his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week.

"I think we have a really good chance of making a very comprehensive deal," he told reporters in the White House press pool aboard his plane during a refueling stop in Doha en route to Malaysia.

"I want our farmers to be taken care of, and he wants [to achieve] something also. We're going to be talking about fentanyl [the synthetic opioid], of course. You know, fentanyl is killing a lot of people, a lot of people. It comes from China, and we'll be talking about that. We'll be talking about a lot of things," Trump added.

The meeting between the leaders of the United States and China is scheduled to take place on October 30 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the Republic of Korea.