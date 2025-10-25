Construction of coal-fired TTPs in Asia will create demand for Russian coal — minister

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The demand for Russian coal will be met in particular thanks to the construction of 374 GW of coal-fired thermal power plants in the Asia-Pacific region over the next five years, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said in an interview with TASS.

"We believe that in the Asia-Pacific region alone, 374 GW of new coal-fired thermal power plants will be commissioned in the next five years. So, there will be demand for our coal, and for a long time," he said.

The minister noted that coal remains the primary fuel for electricity generation worldwide, accounting for 35% of generation.

In September, Danil Tokmin, partner at the consulting firm NEFT Research and founder of the analytical agency Alfastat, reported that Russian coal exports in the coming years will be focused primarily on the Asian market - China and India. Increased supplies to Japan are possible in the future.

In a June interview with TASS, Deputy Energy Minister Dmitry Islamov stated that Russia intends to maintain coal exports to China at around 100 million tons in 2025 and plans to increase supplies starting in 2026.