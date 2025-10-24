Russian stocks move to negative territory after growth following key rate decision

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The MOEX and RTS indices moved to the negative territory after rising by 1.4% during the main trading session following the Central Bank’s decision to lower the key rate to 16.5% per annum, according to trading data.

As of 1:30 p.m. Moscow time (10:30 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index following the announcement of the Central Bank’s decision was up by 1.41% at 2,606.81 points, while the RTS Index was up by 1.41% at 1,010.48 points. By 1:41 p.m. Moscow time (10:41 a.m. GMT), the indices had moved to the negative territory as they were down by 0.83% at 2,549.45 and 988.24 points, respectively.

Later, the MOEX Index extended losses to 1.18% as it traded at 2,540.34 points, while the RTS Index was down by 1.18% at 984.71 points, according to trading data as of 1:49 p.m. Moscow time (10:49 a.m. GMT).

The Bank of Russia has decided to lower its key rate by 0.5 percentage points to 16.5% per annum. The regulator indicated that it will maintain monetary conditions as tight as necessary to return inflation to its target.