Dramatic reduction of Russian oil quantity to cause price growth — Putin

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. A rapid contraction of Russian oil and oil products in the international market will lead to a rise in prices, President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"If the quantity of our oil and oil products declines dramatically in the market, then prices will grow," the head of state said. Prices will grow in particular at gas stations and the US will not be an exception, Putin added.

Russia and Saudi Arabia sell more oil and petroleum products than consume, as distinct from the United States, the head of state said.

"The US consumes 20 mln [barrels per day], it makes some sales and mainly purchases even more. Canada produces 13.5 [mln barrels per day] and consume 20 [mln barrels per day]," the Russian leader said. "The Russian Federation and Saudi Arabia instead, they sell more oil and oil products," Putin noted.

On Wednesday, the US Department of the Treasury added Russian oil producers Rosneft and Lukoil and 34 their subsidiaries into sanction lists.