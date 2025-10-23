New US sanctions won’t significantly impact Russia's economic health — Putin

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. New US restrictions will not significantly impact Russia's economic health, President Vladimir Putin told reporters of the Kremlin pool.

"Regarding the new sanctions, first of all, there is nothing new about it. Yes, they are serious for us and may have certain consequences, but they will not significantly impact our economic health," the Russian leader said.

Putin recalled that during his first term US President Donald Trump had imposed the largest number of sanctions ever imposed against Russia. According to the Russian leader, all these restrictions have two aspects - purely political and economic.