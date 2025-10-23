Rosatom discusses rare-earth metals mining in Brazil — CEO

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Issues related to mineral resources mining have the priority in interaction between Rosatom and Brazil, CEO of the Russian state nuclear corporation Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"Issues related to mineral resources mining are in the top of our activities with Brazil," Likhachev said.

"Different estimates of the Brazilian potential exist from the standpoint of rare-earth metals and uranium deposits. The work is now underway at the staring level," the chief executive said.