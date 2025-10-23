EU imposes sanctions against Evraz Plc, Polyus gold miner — document

BRUSSELS, October 23. /TASS/. The European Union imposed sanctions against Evraz Plc and Polyus gold mining company, as stated in an EU Council resolution published in the Official Journal of the EU.

The sanctions have been in effect since October 23.

The journal notes that the companies generate significant income for the Russian government through their economic activities.

As of 12:01 p.m. Moscow time, Polyus shares on the Moscow Exchange were down 2.63%, to 1,990 rubles ($24) per share.

By 12:10 p.m. Moscow time, the company's shares slowed their decline and were at 2,015.2 rubles ($24.6) per share (-1.4%).

Evraz plc is a vertically integrated metals and mining company with production assets in Russia and internationally. As of the end of 2021, businessman Roman Abramovich was Evraz's largest shareholder (28.64%).

Polyus ranks second among the world's largest gold mining companies by gold reserves and is one of the top five global gold producers. The company's main production facilities are located in Siberia and the Far East: in the Krasnoyarsk region, the Irkutsk and Magadan regions, and the Sakha Republic (Yakutia). Polyus's primary shareholder is IJSC Wandle Holdings Limited, with a 46.35% stake.