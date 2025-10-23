EU imposes sanctions on Fesco transport group parent company

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The European Union has imposed sanctions on Dalnevostochnoye Morskoye Parokhodstvo, the parent company of the Fesco group, according to a Council of the EU regulation published in the Official Journal of the EU.

In addition, the EU sanctions list now includes Ufa Motor-Building Production Association (UEC-UMPO, part of the United Engine Corporation of Rostec). The company develops and manufactures aviation engines. Its core activities include the design, production, maintenance, and repair of turbojet aircraft engines and gas compression units.

The Fesco transport group is one of Russia’s largest transport and logistics companies, with assets in port, rail, and integrated logistics operations. The group’s fleet includes more than 30 vessels under management, primarily operating on its own shipping routes.