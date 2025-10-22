Kamaz to increase exports by 10% in 2025 — CEO

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Kamaz will boost exports of its products by 10% as of the year-end, CEO of the Russian automaker Sergey Kogogin said at the meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"Our forecast for this year is that exports will grow by 10%, and not on account of CIS, but mainly non-CIS countries. This is Asia, the Middle East, where we regularly send our vehicles to. The huge labor of the company to achieve these results," the chief executive said.

Kamaz also made a series of gas-fueled buses ordered by Gazprom, Kogogin said. Sales started growing in this segment in 2025, he added.