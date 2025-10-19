Trump to soon announce tariffs against Colombia — senator

WASHINGTON, October 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump intends to soon announce tariffs on Colombian products, senator Lindsey Graham (a Republican from South Carolina, who is included in the Russian list of terrorists and extremists) said.

On his X page, the lawmaker noted that he had discussed possible measures against countries that facilitate drug smuggling into the US with Trump earlier that day. Graham stated that Trump told him he intends to take action against Colombian individuals involved in drug trafficking. "He will be announcing major tariffs against the country of Colombia, today or tomorrow," the senator said.

Earlier, Trump accused Colombian President Gustavo Petro of encouraging drug production and announced the end of US financial support for Colombia. Trump also emphasized that the US could take forceful measures against Colombia if its authorities did not step up their efforts to combat drug production.