Zaporozhye NPP, Rosseti specialists begin repairs on damaged power line

MELITOPOL, October 18. /TASS/. Staff of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and specialists from Rosseti have begun repair and restoration work on the damaged Dneprovskaya power line, the plant’s Telegram channel reported.

"Zaporozhye NPP personnel, together with specialists from Rosseti, have started repair and restoration work on the damaged 750 kV high-voltage transmission line Dneprovskaya," the statement said.

The plant emphasized that the Russian Defense Ministry plays a key role in ensuring the work can be carried out in an area under active shelling by Ukrainian forces.

The plant’s staff also said that cooperation between the Russian Foreign Ministry, Rosatom, and the IAEA made it possible to agree on the political and technical conditions for repairing the Zaporozhye NPP power line.

"We also express our gratitude to our country’s diplomatic ministry, the Rosatom State Corporation, and IAEA experts, whose coordination made it possible to reach agreement on the political and technical conditions necessary to restore the power supply," the statement said.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said earlier that repair work has begun on the damaged power transmission lines supplying the Zaporozhye NPP.