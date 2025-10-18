{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Zaporozhye NPP, Rosseti specialists begin repairs on damaged power line

The plant emphasized that the Russian Defense Ministry plays a key role in ensuring the work can be carried out in an area under active shelling by Ukrainian forces

MELITOPOL, October 18. /TASS/. Staff of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and specialists from Rosseti have begun repair and restoration work on the damaged Dneprovskaya power line, the plant’s Telegram channel reported.

"Zaporozhye NPP personnel, together with specialists from Rosseti, have started repair and restoration work on the damaged 750 kV high-voltage transmission line Dneprovskaya," the statement said.

The plant emphasized that the Russian Defense Ministry plays a key role in ensuring the work can be carried out in an area under active shelling by Ukrainian forces.

The plant’s staff also said that cooperation between the Russian Foreign Ministry, Rosatom, and the IAEA made it possible to agree on the political and technical conditions for repairing the Zaporozhye NPP power line.

"We also express our gratitude to our country’s diplomatic ministry, the Rosatom State Corporation, and IAEA experts, whose coordination made it possible to reach agreement on the political and technical conditions necessary to restore the power supply," the statement said.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said earlier that repair work has begun on the damaged power transmission lines supplying the Zaporozhye NPP.

Development of Hainan Free Trade Port draws global attention — Hainan Daily
The newspaper’s authors noted that in recent years, the authorities of Hainan Province have been able to establish the political and institutional framework necessary for actively attracting foreign investment
Read more
Putin-Trump call silences European 'war party' — expert
"The telephone conversation between Putin and Trump is likely to bear fruit," Eddie Gonzales said
Read more
Putin, Trump may discuss redivision of global energy markets
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that he is not sure Europe will be left with the main role
Read more
Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,570 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 21 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Putin-Trump talks in Budapest won’t change special op goals — analyst
Finnish journalist Janus Putkonen noted that the demilitarization of Ukraine is "the most important thing," as only this will allow "the threat to Russian soldiers and civilians to finally be removed"
Read more
Trump’s plans to meet with Putin came as surprise for Zelensky, arriving in US — Axios
According to the portal, before the phone conversation between the Presidents of Russia and the US, Vladimir Zelensky was very optimistic about his planned meeting with Donald Trump
Read more
Orban says preparations for Russian-US summit in Budapest in full swing
On Thursday, after holding a phone conversation with Russian president Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump said they had agreed to meet soon in Budapest
Read more
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
L’Oreal files 31 trademark applications with Rospatent since beginning of 2025
In 2022, the French company L’Oreal announced the suspension of direct sales and investments in Russia
Read more
Number of people demonstrating against conflict with Russia in Vienna growing
At least 300 participants were previously reported
Read more
Russian troops hit Ukrainian UAV launch site in Iskander missile strike near Kharkov
According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the strike destroyed four semi-trailer trucks, five UAV launchers and 30 Ukrainian militants, among them UAV operators and technicians and truck drivers
Read more
Upcoming Putin-Trump meeting in Budapest is 'slap in the face' of EU — media
European countries will have to grant permission for the presidential plane to fly over their territory, despite sanctions and the International Criminal Court warrant, the newspaper pointed out
Read more
Ukraine fires ten projectiles at populated areas in DPR in past day
A residential building and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged
Read more
Zelensky to deal with Trump’s refusal to supply Tomahawks — ex-CIA officer says
According to Ray McGovern, the most recent conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump also demonstrated the lasting significance of their meeting in Anchorage
Read more
Russian Forces liberate Pleshcheyevka in Donetsk People’s Republic
At the same time, the Defense Ministry reported that Russian servicemen eliminated approximately 1,565 Ukrainian fighters over the past 24 hours
Read more
Tunnel connecting Russia, US may be built in less than 8 years, at $8 bln — RDIF head
According to Kirill Dmitriev, the tunnel with a railroad and cargo link, will unlock joint resource exploration
Read more
Corridor between Ukraine, Russia in Vasilyevka to stay closed — governor
According to Yevgeny Balitsky, the corridor "did more harm than good" for the Russian side
Read more
West instructed Russia on freedom of speech for years, now it wants to ban it — Putin
The Russian leader noted that the reaction of Western elites on a new interpretation of events was primitive and straightforward
Read more
Nearly 30 Ukrainian drones taken down over Russian regions in two hours
Nine of them were destroyed over the Voronezh Region
Read more
Trump says he tells Russia, Ukraine to 'stop right now at battle line'
Donald Trump emphasized that otherwise "it gets too complicated"
Read more
Zelensky holds phone call with European leaders after meeting with Trump — media
According to a source in the Ukrainian delegation, it was a group call
Read more
Russia, Arab countries seeking mutually acceptable date for Russian-Arab summit — MFA
On October 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the current chairman of the Arab League summit, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani, in a telephone conversation deemed it appropriate to postpone the Russian-Arab summit scheduled for October 15
Read more
Orban assures Putin he is ready to provide conditions for meeting with Trump
At the initiative of the Hungarian side, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with the Hungarian prime minister
Read more
Giving Tomahawks to Kiev cannot shift conflict's course, EU diplomat says
According to the diplomat, while such a move would send a strong political signal to Moscow, it would not be decisive militarily
Read more
Ukraine using sophisticated means to damage infrastructure in Zaporozhye Region
Region’s governor Yevgeny Balitsky stressed that the authorities were taking all possible countermeasures
Read more
US lawmaker posts documents on JFK assassination provided by Russian envoy
The declassified Soviet documents will be officially published in Russia in November
Read more
Kremlin explains why Oreshnik missile came as surprise
"I am sure that neither of us is even aware right now of any new future developments," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia says intends to expand security coordination with China in Asia-Pacific region
The ministry said that, despite unilateral illegitimate restrictive measures, as well as non-market methods of competition from the West, practical cooperation is successfully gaining momentum
Read more
European 'party of war' may try to disrupt Putin-Trump meeting, expert warns
American studies expert Malek Dudakov pointed out that certain circles in Europe saw a potential peaceful solution to the Ukraine issue as a threat to their political positions and influence
Read more
TotalEnergies' LNG terminal in Le Havre to be closed by the court’s ruling
According to the Ecology for Le Havre association, the facility has not received deliveries for over a year
Read more
Trump to keep working towards peaceful settlement in Ukraine — White House
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stressed that the US leader "works around the clock in the pursuit of peace"
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
MOEX Russia Index soaring amid Trump, Zelensky talks
The index gained 5.31% to 2,746.3 points
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Anti-Russian sanctions undermine fight against climate change — Foreign Ministry
Maksim Musikhin added that, in the context of the obligation to cooperate, the Russian Foreign Ministry drew the Court’s attention to the issue of illegal unilateral coercive measures.
Read more
Zelensky agrees with Trump that parties to Ukraine conflict should stop where they are
Vladimir Zelensky also acknowledged that the issue of territories would be brought to the negotiation table
Read more
Missile attack under way in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi — authorities
Sochi residents were asked to take all the necessary safety measures
Read more
Western media abuse their monopoly position — Putin
The president recalled that the leading Western media outlets almost always published whatever they wanted under the guise of objective news
Read more
Western technologies in fuel, energy sector may any moment become unavailable — Putin
This is today’s reality, the Russian president said
Read more
Police officers guarding US embassy in Colombia suffer injured in protests
The demonstrators were protesting against US foreign policy
Read more
US needs Tomahawks, some other weapons supplied to Kiev itself, Trump says
The US leader noted that Washington had given to Kiev "a lot" already
Read more
Pentagon chief wears tie in Russian flag colors to Trump-Zelensky meeting
Pete Hegseth was seated to Donald Trump’s left
Read more
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Press review: Putin, Trump agree to meet again as EU prepares Ukraine for prolonged war
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 17th
Read more
Ukraine loses up to 215 troops in one day due to Russia’s South battlegroup’s actions
Units of the South battlegroup improved their positions along the forward edge
Read more
Trump, Zelensky disagree on future of Ukraine conflict — TV
According to the TV channel, the White House meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky "as a tense, frank and, at times, uncomfortable discussion"
Read more
Russian embassy in Hungary ready to help organize Putin-Trump meeting
"As soon as a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Budapest is officially confirmed, the diplomatic mission will get in touch with the Hungarian foreign ministry," the statement says
Read more
Europe sets all-time record for LNG imports during summer season
Overall, since the beginning of the year, LNG inflows from terminals into Europe’s gas transmission system have remained at record levels, already exceeding 110 bln cubic meters
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup East wipes out 300 Ukrainian troops, 16 drone control points
Battlegroup spokesman Alexey Yakovlev specified that the enemy also lost ten motor vehicles, three electronic warfare stations and six Starlink satellite terminals
Read more
IMF assumes conflict in Ukraine to continue in 2026 — department director
According to Director of the IMF European Department Alfred Kammer, the projections proceed from Kiev’s judgments
Read more
Repair work to restore external power supply to Zaporozhye NPP begins — Grossi
"Restoration of off-site power is crucial for nuclear safety and security," the IAEA press service quoted Grossi
Read more
Zelensky briefs European leaders on meeting with Trump
European leaders promised to expand their support to Ukraine in order to make Russia engage in serious talks, German Government Spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
US hopes Kiev won’t need Tomahawk missiles, Trump says
The US leader hopes to be able to get the war over with without thinking about Tomahawks
Read more
Trump calls Hungary safe place to meet with Putin
US President pointed out that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is a good leader in governing the country
Read more
Indian imports of Russian oil accelerates in October — news agency
Indian imports of Russian oil totaled about 1.8 mln barrels per day
Read more
Kiev pummels Zaporozhye nuke, authorities doing their best to protect — governor
Yevgeny Balitsky noted that any actions could be expected from the Ukrainian regime, this is why all forces at the station are always ready
Read more
Ukrainian forces lost around 1,565 troops in past 24 hours — Russian Defense Ministry
Russian forces have also struck a drone operator training center of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine
Read more
Zelensky offers Trump Ukrainian drones in exchange for Tomahawks
Vladimir Zelensky also held talks with representatives of major US defense contractors
Read more
Kremlin questions NATO chief’s competence to comment on Russian pilots, captains
Dmitry Peskov commented on a statement by Mark Rutte who said Russia’s pilots don’t know how to fly a fighter jet and that the captains of the ships can’t anchor
Read more
Ukraine eliminates group of its own soldiers for attempting to surrender in Kharkov Region
They clarified that at least six Ukrainian soldiers were killed as a result of the mass drone attack
Read more
FACTBOX: Explosion occurs at factory in Russia's Bashkortostan
Eight people were injured and are receiving medical treatment
Read more
Total of 336,000 people sign contracts with Russian army in 2025 — Medvedev
According to the politician, "every region, every constituent entity of the Russian Federation, every recruitment center is doing its part"
Read more
Russia delivers massive overnight precision strike on Ukrainian military-industrial sites
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,670 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Ural trucks to be produced in Uganda-Russian Ambassador
The parties signed final minutes in conclusion of the third meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic and scientific-technical cooperation, where specific areas of trade-investment and industrial cooperation for the foreseeable future were set out
Read more
Israel receives remains of another hostage from Gaza via Red Cross — PM’s office
The military delivered the body to Israel where forensic experts will carry out an identification procedure
Read more
Tomahawks’ supplies to be culmination of failed US policy on Ukraine — expert
"It is not a path to peace, but the next logical step toward the US-Russia conflict long desired by the hawks," Eldar Mamedov said
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup Center makes Ukraine lose up to 545 troops in past day
The Ukrainian armed forces also lost up three armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles and four artillery systems, battlegroup spokesman Alexander Savchuk said
Read more
Moscow’s mission calls on UN chief to condemn attacks on Russian reporters
The mission stressed that the lack of direct condemnation undermined trust in the UN Secretariat’s ability to take a firm stand on protecting freedom of speech
Read more
China, India agree with accords reached in Alaska — expert
Finnish journalist Janus Putkonen also noted that Russian officials had repeatedly said that the Alaska agreements "are still there and all agreements remain in force"
Read more
Trump believes chance to achieve settlement in Ukraine quickly exists
The American leader expressed hope that the conflict would end before his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping
Read more
Russian domestic market fully provided with oil products — Novak
The energy ministry and federal executive authorities "provide for extra production of petroleum products together with companies"
Read more
West still pursuing its ‘mad dream’ of defeating Russia — foreign intel chief
SVR Director Sergey Naryshkin noted that these cries and moans had quieted down somewhat over the past year
Read more
Russia-Alaska tunnel would be attractive to China, but costs exceed benefits — experts
According to Dmitry Zavyalov, from an economic perspective, such a facility could only be useful as part of a larger logistics infrastructure, which would have to be built largely from scratch
Read more
Putin names law, economics and politics as spheres of his expertise
The head of state reiterated that he has an education in law
Read more
Poland not to extradite to Germany Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Streams — PAP
The court also canceled his temporary detention
Read more
Hungary to guarantee Putin’s security for Budapest meeting with Trump — Szijjarto
According to the Hungarian minister of foreign affairs, Budapest will make sure that Vladimir Putin conducts successful negotiations
Read more
Gazprom set historical record of daily pipe gas supplies to China
This is already the fourth record since gas pipeline supplies reached the maximum contract level on December 1, 2024
Read more
Pakistan, Afghanistan extend ceasefire — media
According to the source, the Pakistani delegation has already arrived in Doha, which is expected to host conflict settlement talks
Read more
Explosions reported in Ukrainian cities of Cherkassy, Poltava
Air raid warnings are currently in effect for eight Ukrainian regions
Read more
Comet C/2025 A6 Lemmon to make closest approach to Earth on October 21
The object is of particular interest to astrophotographers, especially professionals: through high-precision instruments, it appears as an "exceptionally beautiful" target
Read more
Demonstration against EU’s militarization, conflict with Russia begins in Vienna
The movement has singled out a separate protest against the EU's enemy-building policies, "in particular, against Russophobia"
Read more
Trump confident Ukrainian settlement process runs ‘pretty well’
US President expressed confidence that the conflict would be resolved
Read more
Zelensky is openly lying about situation around ZNPP, says Russian diplomat
Zelensky has repeatedly said in a bid to accuse Russia that no power is fed to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant because of our actions, Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
Discussions of Russia-US tunnel project begin, Russian official says
Special Representative of the Russian President for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmiriev said earlier that the tunnel could be completed in under eight years and that the costs would not exceed $8 billion
Read more
Ukraine’s shelling attacks on ZNPP geared to make region unfit for living — governor
The biggest problem is that Ukrainian artillery can reach coastal areas, Yevgeny Balitsky said
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup North eliminates up to 230 Ukrainian troops, two ammo depots
The Ukrainian armed forces also lost up a tank, an armored combat vehicle, and 13 motor vehicles
Read more
Dutch Supreme Court dismisses Russia's appeal in the Yukos case
The court also ordered Russia to pay 2,200 euros in legal fees to the former shareholders, plus interest, if these amounts are not settled within 14 days
Read more
Hamas to hand over body of one more hostage to Red Cross
The body will be handed over to medics at about 11:00 p.m.
Read more
Putin convenes Security Council meeting after phone call with Trump — Kremlin aide
On Thursday evening, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held their eighth phone call this year
Read more
Air defenses destroy nine drones in Russia’s Voronezh Region
An air raid warning remains in effect across the region
Read more
Putin-Trump meeting to be prepared gradually, many issues to be resolved — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will work out the details at first
Read more
Trump assumes Russia trying to delay resolution of Ukrainian crisis
The US president also expressed confidence that the Russian leader "wants to make a deal"
Read more
Trump says US so far has no plans to provide Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine — media
The US leader made clear his priority now is diplomacy
Read more
Air defenses down 41 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night — Defense Ministry
Twelve drones were destroyed over the Bryansk Region
Read more
Israeli strike on vehicle in Gaza claims 11 lives — media
The Israel Defense Forces has not yet commented on the incident
Read more
Putin conveys Russia's stance on Tomahawks firmly to Trump — Kremlin
During the call, Vladimir Putin emphasized that sending Tomahawks would not alter the situation on the front lines, but would inflict serious harm on relations between Moscow and Washington
Read more
Upcoming Putin-Trump meeting proves Europeans just spectators, expert says
Berlin and Brussels have taken themselves out of the game by consistently rejecting diplomacy and negotiations, foreign policy expert Sevim Dagdelen stated
Read more