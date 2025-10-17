Ethereum price drops more than 8%

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The price of Ethereum (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has fallen by more than 8%, according to data from the Binance exchange.

As of 5:13 p.m. Moscow time, Ethereum was down 5.14%, trading at $3,784. By 5:30 p.m., the cryptocurrency had accelerated its decline, dropping to $3,755 — a decrease of 6.24%. As of 17:42 Moscow time, the cryptocurrency accelerated its decline to $3,739 (-7.73%).

Ethereum’s current all-time high was recorded on August 24, 2025, when its price reached $4,956.78.

According to CoinMarketCap data as of October 17, the total capitalization of the global cryptocurrency market stood at $3.56 trillion, with Bitcoin accounting for $2.094 trillion (59%), and Ethereum for $454.156 bln (12.8%).

According to data from the Coinglass platform, global cryptocurrency exchanges liquidated the positions of more than 288,000 traders over the past 24 hours, with the total amount reaching $1.19 bln. Approximately $886.92 mln of that sum accounted for long positions, while $298.94 mln were short positions. Of the total, Ethereum-related liquidations amounted to about $278.4 mln, including roughly $119.52 mln in long positions and $78.88 mln in short positions. The largest single liquidation order over the past 24 hours was placed on the Hyperliquid exchange — an ETH-USD position worth $20.42 mln.