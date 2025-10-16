Russia sees good prospects for increasing gas supplies to Uzbekistan, including LNG

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia sees significant prospects for increasing gas supplies to Uzbekistan, including LNG, according to a statement on the Russian government's Telegram channel after a meeting between Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Uzbek Energy Minister Jorabek Mirzamakhmudov on the sidelines of Russian Energy Week (REW).

Gazprom continues to implement its contract for natural gas supplies to Uzbekistan in the amount of 7.7 billion cubic meters per year.

"However, there are significant prospects for increasing gas supplies, including LNG," the statement says.

Earlier, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller reported that Russian gas supplies to Central Asia (Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan) increased by 15% from January to August 2025.

By the end of 2024, Gazprom’s gas supplies to Uzbekistan soared 4.4 times totaling 5.64 billion cubic meters.

In June 2023, Uzbekistan signed a two-year gas purchase agreement with Gazprom, with daily supplies amounting to 9 million cubic meters and annual supplies of almost 2.8 billion cubic meters. Deliveries under this agreement began on October 7, 2023. Gazprom planned to begin supplying significantly larger volumes of gas to Central Asian countries via the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline by November 1, 2025.

In June 2024, Gazprom signed agreements for gas supplies to Kyrgyzstan, as well as with Kazakhstan on the transit of Russian gas to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan for the period 2025-2040. In February 2024, it was reported that the government of Uzbekistan intends to upgrade the republic's main gas system to increase gas imports from Russia by 3.5 times - from 9 million to 32 million cubic meters per day.

