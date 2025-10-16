EU increases purchases of Russian pipeline gas and LNG by 8% in January-August

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) purchased Russian pipeline gas worth 4.1 bln euro and liquefied natural gas (LNG) worth 5.7 bln euro in January-August, according to Eurostat data and TASS calculations. Total EU purchases of Russian gas in this period rose by 8%, reaching 9.75 bln euro.

In August, EU countries paid 494 mln euro for Russian LNG, the lowest level since August 2024. The main importers were France (251 mln euro), Belgium (139 mln euro), and Spain (67 mln euro). The EU also imported Russian pipeline gas worth 465 mln euro in August.

Overall, in January-August, the European Union acquired Russian gas totaling approximately 9.75 bln euro, up 7.8% compared to the same period in 2024.

Earlier, TASS reported that Russia increased gas exports to Europe via the TurkStream pipeline by 7% in January-August compared with the same period last year, reaching 11.5 bln cubic meters.

At the same time, Russian LNG supplies to the European Union fell 7% year-on-year since the start of 2025, approaching 15 bln cubic meters, according to TASS calculations based on data from the European think tank Bruegel.