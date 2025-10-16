Azerbaijan-Russia trade rises by 4.6% in first nine months of 2025

BAKU, October 16. /TASS/. Trade between Azerbaijan and Russia totaled $3.659 bln in January-September 2025, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan reported on its website.

In January-September 2024, trade between the two countries amounted to $3.499 bln, reflecting a 4.6% increase.

According to the report, Azerbaijani exports to Russia in the first nine months of 2025 reached $883.587 mln, up 2.8% compared to the same period in 2024, while imports from Russia amounted to $2.639 bln, an increase of 5.1%.

The Committee notes that Russia ranks third among Azerbaijan’s trading partners for January-September, following Italy and Turkey. Trade with Russia accounted for 10.34% of the country’s total foreign trade during this period.

For the full year 2024, trade between the two countries totaled $4.799 bln, 10.1% higher than the previous year.