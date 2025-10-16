Russian delegation arrives in North Korea to discuss forestry issues — KCNA

SEOUL, October 16. /TASS/. A delegation of the Russian ministry of industry and trade arrived in Pyongyang on October 15 to discuss issues of cooperation in the area of forest management, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

The delegation will take part in the 28th meeting of the forestry sub-commission of the intergovernmental commission for trade-and-economic and scientific-an-technical cooperation. The delegation is being led by deputy director of the ministry’s department Grigory Gusev.

The pervious meeting of the sub-commission was held in 2024.

The North Korean foreign ministry said earlier that under President Kim Jong Un, relations between Moscow and Pyongyang have been seeing explosive development. In June 2024, the two countries signed a treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership.