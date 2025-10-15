Putin to speak at Russian Energy Weeks’ plenary session

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week international forum.

The Russian leader traditionally takes part in the forum, with his speech at the plenary session being the central event. As a rule, the president dwells on the situation on the global energy markets, Russia’s role and position. He also highlights the situation in the domestic energy sector.

Russian Energy Week (REW) is one of the largest annual forums in Russia in terms of attendance, dedicated to the fuel and energy sector, energy efficiency, and international cooperation in this field. Since 2024, it has also featured an industry showcase of equipment and technologies for the fuel and energy complex.

The REW was established by the Russian Government’s decree on September 27, 2016, following a proposal by the Russian Energy Ministry. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation and the Russian Energy Ministry, with support from the Moscow City Government. The organizing committee is chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

The first REW took place on October 3-7, 2017, in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The central theme of REW 2025, which runs from October 15-17 in Moscow, is Building the Energy of the Future Together, which reflects the global community’s determination to seek balance and determine new vectors of the energy sector’s development.

