Russia to continue strengthening OPEC+ format — Cabinet

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russia is going to continue improving and strengthening the OPEC+ format in interests of the global economy, oil consumers and producers, the Russian government said after the meetings of Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak with OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais and Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Mohamed Hamel.

"Alexander Novak stressed that Russia is consistent in its actions, traditionally aims at supporting global energy security in interests of peaceful development of countries and constructive cooperation based on the mutual respect, and intends to continue perfecting and strengthening the OPEC+ format in interests of the global economy, consumers and producers of oil," the Cabinet said.

The OPEC+ format plays the key role in providing for global energy security and stability of the international oil market, the deputy prime minister said.

Russia is interested in building up the forum’s potential and research, analytical and technological cooperation on its platform, Novak said during the meeting with the GECF Secretary General. "Russia attributes much importance to strengthening the partnership interaction with the GECF framework, coordination of efforts on promotion of legitimate interests of gas exporters in global energy markets and countering unilateral economic restrictions, and the increase of the role of natural gas in global energy resource markets by virtue of its affordability, reliability, versatility and eco-friendliness," Novak said.