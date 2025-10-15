BUDAPEST, October 15. /TASS/. Russia delivered six billion cubic meters of gas to Hungary in 2025 and a new record will be registered by the year-end, Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote on his page in Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta recognized as extremist in Russia).

"Deliveries of Russian natural gas to Hungary again beat the record. They are now above six billion cubic meters, which corresponds to more than 21 mln cubic meters daily," the minister said.

These deliveries "are critical for energy security of Hungary" and the country’s infrastructure will not be able to replenish the shortage in case of their termination, Szijjarto stressed.

"We are interested in diversified energy supplies from several sources" and not in "disconnection of well-functioning and reliable supply routes," he added.