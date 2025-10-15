TurkStream plays key role in Europe's energy security — Turkish energy minister

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The TurkStream gas pipeline plays a key role in ensuring Europe’s energy security, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

"TurkStream currently plays a key role in ensuring Europe's energy security. However, it takes two to tango. Therefore, it is important for the European Union to take a corresponding approach," he said at the Russian Energy Week international forum.

TurkStream running from Russia to Turkey through the Black Sea with a capacity of 31.5 bln cubic meters of gas is designed to supply gas to Turkey and the countries of Southern and Southeastern Europe. As of today, it remains the only active route for Russian gas supplies to Europe. The starting point of the Turkish Stream is the Russkaya compressor station built near Anapa.

The 8th Russian Energy Week international forum is taking place in Moscow from October 15 to 17.