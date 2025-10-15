Russian coal exports gain 5.5% in 9M 2025 — deputy minister

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian coal exports surged by 5.5% to 157 mln metric tons over nine months of this year, Deputy Energy Minister Dmitry Islamov told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"Exports are plus 5.5% over nine months, yes. But again, this is certainly with the adjustment for flash data. There were 149 mln tons, and now there are 157 mln tons," the official said.

