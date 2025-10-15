Tourist flow from Arab countries to Russia soars by 250% in 2025

YALTA /Republic of Crimea/, October 15. /TASS/. Tourist flow from the Persian Gulf countries to Russia has increased by 250%, Alexander Mkrtchyan, Vice President of the Alliance of Russian Travel Agencies, announced at the TouristExpo. Crimea interregional exhibition and forum.

"If we take the Arab market, I think there will be growth of 250%. <...> Those who are most active are residents of the Persian Gulf countries - the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia. These countries have flocked to Moscow and St. Petersburg, and, most surprisingly, to Sochi. More and more flights are flying from these countries to Sochi," Mkrtchyan told reporters.

He also clarified that Arab tourists choose Sochi, in particular, for its climate and natural beauty. They are more interested in the mountains and forests than the sea, they also had in their countries, he said.